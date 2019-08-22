Over 3,000 Carlow asthma and hayfever sufferers told be prepared ahead of warm spell

The Asthma Society has advised people with asthma and hayfever to take precautions this weekend to avoid a potentially fatal asthma attack.

The Asthma Society of Ireland is warning the 3,364 people with both asthma and hayfever in Carlow to take precautions as pollen levels are expected to rise this weekend.

The Asthma Society has teamed up with Dyson Ireland to launch its Pollen Tracker on www.asthma.ie . The tracker provides an update of pollen levels across the four provinces each day, and a predictor of the pollen levels for the following day.

Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society of Ireland, said: "For the 304,000 people who have asthma and hayfever, hayfever can be particularly dangerous. Hayfever symptoms are capable of escalating an asthma attack, which in some cases can be fatal.

"Asthma deaths are rising in Ireland, with one person now dying every six days as a result of their asthma. In addition, people with hayfever experience symptoms which really compromise their quality of life and ability to enjoy the summer months.

"With the pollen count predicted to increase over the next few days, we are advising all people who have asthma and hayfever to make sure they take precautions and to follow our 'top tips for surviving hayfever season' to ensure they do not suffer a fatal asthma attack.

"Our free Asthma and COPD Adviceline is also available on 1800 44 54 64 and allows you to speak to a respiratory specialist nurse who is trained in asthma and allergies, who will be able to advise you on managing your condition(s)."

Tips to survive Hayfever Season:

Keep an eye on our daily pollen tracker on www.asthma.ie

Speak to a nurse on the Asthma Society’s free Joint Asthma and COPD Adviceline (1800 44 54 64) about putting a hayfever management plan in place

Talk to a doctor or pharmacist NOW about taking medication to prevent / reduce your symptoms. Don't wait until you feel unwell.

Keep windows shut in your bedroom at night

Keep windows and doors closed when the pollen count is high

Stay indoors as much as possible on high pollen days

Stay away from grassy areas, especially when grass is freshly cut

Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

Shower, wash your hair and change your clothes if you have been outside for an extended period

Avoid drying clothes outdoors, or shake them outdoors before bringing them in

Minimise your contact with pets that have been outdoors and are likely to be carrying pollen

Consider a purifier with a built-in air quality sensor to remove allergens and pollutants from the air

Common hayfever symptoms:

Runny nose and nasal congestion

Watery, itchy, red eyes

Frequent sneezing

Itchy nose, roof of mouth or throat

Headache

Fatigue

Swollen blue coloured skin under the eyes

Postnasal drip

Niamh O‘Halloran, who suffered a near fatal asthma attack because of her hayfever, said: "Most of my friends with hayfever experience the itchy watery eyes, runny nose and itchy throat, etc.

"But for me, as I have asthma and hayfever, symptoms can be a lot more serious. It is essential that I manage my hayfever to ensure it does not lead to a serious asthma attack.

"In my teenage years, I suffered an asthma attack because of my hayfever which nearly took my life and left me in hospital for over a week. It was a terrifying experience and I did not know if I was going to make it.

"Today, I make sure to take my anti-histamines, along with all my asthma medications as part of my Asthma Action Plan. Controlling my hayfever is extremely important as it prevents me ending up back in hospital.

"I find the Asthma Society’s Pollen Tracker an excellent tool which allows me to prepare and take precautions on any day when the pollen count will be high."

For any questions on managing your, or a family member’s asthma and/or COPD, call the Asthma Society’s free Joint Asthma and COPD Adviceline on 1800 44 54 64, where you can talk to a trained respiratory nurse about getting your hayfever symptoms in control.