UPDATED: Machine catches fire during resurfacing works on major road in Bagenalstown

A machine has caught fire during resurfacing works on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown, Carlow Live can reveal in exclusive pictures.

The incident occurred at around lunchtime on Thursday and Gardaí along with two fire brigades attended the scene as emergency services tackled the blaze.

The emergency is being dealt with on a side road and is not causing a disruption to traffic.

However, there are traffic delays in Bagenalstown over the road resurfacing works on the road in the heart of the town with drivers being asked to avoid area.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said the road resurfacing works are causing "long delays" which can't be helped as the road is in need of resurfacing.

He advised that traffic should avoid the Royal Oak Road if possible.

A stop/go system is in place.