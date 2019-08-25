Carlow GAA club - The Fighting Cocks - applies for planning to build all-weather pitch

The Fighting Cocks GAA club has applied for planning permission to construct a new all weather pitch/astro turf together at their facilities in Rathcoole, Rathoe.

It would include associated floodlighting in the south western corner of existing sportsgrounds and all associated works to existing site.

A decision is due by the local authority on October 15.