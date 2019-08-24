IT Carlow Students' Union fundraised over €8,000 for charities during 'Raise & Give Week'

IT Carlow Students' Union has presented three charities with three cheques for €2,867.46 from money raised during "Raise & Give (R&G) Week".

It was fundraised through night-time events, Student Union charity events, bucket collections and general sponsorship and business donations.

R&G week is an opportunity for students to de-stress and enjoy the nightlife Carlow has to offer but there is also a larger aspect to R&G week which benefits many.

Charities are proposed and voted for by class representatives and the three charities chosen for R&G week 2019 were: Women's Aid, Barnardos and Focus Ireland.

R&G Week 2019 ran from February 17-21 and on every college day students and Students' Union representatives went out at 8am to the streets of Carlow to clean up any mess that was left from the night before.

This is a really important part of R&G week and this inspires donations and will continue for every R&G week to come.

Presenting the combined cheques of €8,602.38 was a really proud moment for IT Carlow’s Students' Union and all its members.

Thomas Drury, IT Carlow’s Students' Union President, said: "We look forward to raising money for three more charities again for R&G week 2020."

The presentation of this year's fundraising efforts was made on July 25.