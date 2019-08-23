Council unveils inCarlow Pavilion to showcase the Dolmen County at the Ploughing

The National Ploughing Championships, which will kick off on September 17, is expected to generate millions in revenue for the local economy, with over 280,000 visitors and more than 1,500 trade stands expected to descend on Carlow for three days.

To coincide with the event, Carlow County Council in partnership with Carlow Tourism, Institute of Technology Carlow and Carlow College will open the inCarlow Enterprise, Education, Experience and Tourism Pavilion

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr John Pender said: "The pavilion will offer an impressive 'County Carlow experience' to visitors and will showcase a variety of Carlow's strengths in enterprise, education and tourism.

"This initiative is a major element of Carlow County Council's work to capitalise on the fantastic opportunity presented by the National Ploughing Championships to attract tourists and investment to the county."

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: "We want to present County Carlow in the best positive light to visitors, media and participants during the National Ploughing Championships.

"We are delighted with the location of the pavilion right in the heart of the trade stands and expect to welcome thousands of visitors to our pavilion over the course of the championships."

Exhibitors in the pavilion support over 668 full time and 314 part time jobs in the Carlow economy and include 3 Counties Energy Agency, Carlow District Credit Union LTD, Sunshine Juice Limited, Kevin Kelly's Pharmacy, Holland Pianos, DeBurca Design, Leinster Hearing Services, Bolton Balloons, Burnside Eurocyl Ltd, Butlers Organics Ltd, Carlow Cheese, FORM Design made in Carlow, Traditional Stained Glass ,Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Aylmer Solicitors, Jo Browne, Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Equinox Education Services Ltd, ICON Windows, Barrow Training, Lainey Style, HollynookPottery, JQ Engineering, NicAngels Candles, Vale Oil Company Ltd, Gaelic Escargot, Wright Insurance Brokers, IAS Laboratories and Carlow GAA

Cllr John Murphy, Chairperson of Carlow Tourism welcomed the initiative and in particular the focus on the tourism sector in County Carlow as part of the project and the "positive economic effect that the ploughing will have on tourism trade in the County and wider South East".

The inCarlow Pavilion is co-ordinated by a project team from Carlow County Council and Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council said: "We are delighted with the engagement from the business community in this project and commend each exhibitor for taking the time to invest in promoting their business and also County Carlow”.

"As part of the programme of activities each of the exhibitions received training , photography and promotion support and will be provided with on-site support services so that they can focus on promotion of their business."

For further detail on the inCarlow Exhibition contact Aine Carey on acarey@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059 912 9783.