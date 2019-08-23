RTÉ hit show Creedon's Atlas visits the Carlow town with two names - Bagenalstown

CREDIT: John Creedon

RTÉ hit show Creedon's Atlas is to visit the Carlow town with two names - Muine Bheag/Bagenalstown, with the programme to air on Sunday, August 25 at 6.30pm. 

Creedon's Atlas sees presenter John Creedon pay a visit to the Carlow town as he looks at interesting place names around the country, how areas got their names and the colourful stories that surround them.