RTÉ hit show Creedon's Atlas visits the Carlow town with two names - Bagenalstown
This will be good!
CREDIT: John Creedon
RTÉ hit show Creedon's Atlas is to visit the Carlow town with two names - Muine Bheag/Bagenalstown, with the programme to air on Sunday, August 25 at 6.30pm.
Creedon's Atlas sees presenter John Creedon pay a visit to the Carlow town as he looks at interesting place names around the country, how areas got their names and the colourful stories that surround them.
As Irish train stations go..beautiful !#CreedonsAtlas visits the town with two names, Muine Bheag/Bagnelstown @RTEOne this Sun 25th 6.30pm. pic.twitter.com/MGPfRZswUO— john creedon (@johncreedon) August 22, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on