GROW, a mental health support group, to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Carlow

Carlow is the setting for a special celebration of one of Ireland’s most successful organisations in terms of helping people recover from mental health issues.

GROW in Ireland will celebrate the major milestone in the Mount Wolseley Hotel from September 19 to 22, with hundreds of people from all over the country in attendance at the three-day conference.

GROW’s mission is to “nurture mental health, personal growth, prevention and full recovery from all kinds of mental illness”, and Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, will be one of the guest speakers who will officially launch the organisation’s new website on Saturday morning.

The conference, entitled "Universal Benefit - Each person's recovery or growth aids the transformation of the world", will feature MC John Lonergan with speakers including Prof Jim Lucey (St Patrick's Hospital, Dublin), Dr Sharon Lambert (UCC), Gina Delaney (Advancing Recovery in Ireland ARI), Dr Mike Watts & Sr Gertrude Howley (GROW), along with guest speakers from GROW in Australia and Mental Health Reform.

One of the highlights of the weekend will staging of the final kilometre of the GROW Virtual Walk on Sunday morning with participants clocking up the 50,000km from Sydney to Ireland and back to celebrate the 50 years of the organisation.

The event will incorporate an external conference on Friday, followed by the National Conference on Saturday which will be introduced by members of the Carlow group which is one of the longest established groups in the country.

GROW was founded in Sydney, Australia in 1957 by Fr Con Keogh, and established in Ireland by Cork-born Fr Sean O’Hanlon following his return from New Guinea in 1969.

It delivers a 12 Step Program of Recovery which is designed for people to take back control of their lives, overcome obstacles and start living a life full of meaning, hope and optimism.

It provides a peer supported programme for growth and personal development to adults with mental illness and those having trouble in coping with life’s challenges.

It has been working in Ireland since 1969 and currently runs approximately 120 support groups around the country. GROW’s vision is to ensure that Growth, Recovery, Optimism and Well-being is possible for everyone.

Meetings are held at various locations in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Visit www.grow.ie for more information on GROW in Ireland or call 1890 474 474.