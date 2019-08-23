Planning lodged to convert three-storey office building to student accommodation unit

Planning has been lodged with Carlow County Council to convert a three-storey office building to student accommodation on Green Lane in Carlow.

The applicant is Declan Cuddy and he is looking for a change of use from the existing three-storey office building (ground and first floor with second floor plant area) to purpose-built student accommodation.

It would include extensions at ground, first and second floor levels, external alterations including revised wall finishes and window openings,two pedestrian entrances, refuse storage, bicycle storage, general landscaping, perimeter wall with railings and all associated site works.

A decision is due by the local authority on October 13.