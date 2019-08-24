Over 180 submissions lodged with Council over strategy on regeneration of Carlow Town

Carlow County Council has welcomed over 180 submissions for the Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy being developed by Avison Young from its initial workshops and online survey.

Speaking about the submissions, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: "We are encouraged by the level of engagement in this process and thank the people of Carlow from all walks of life who took the time to make a submission for consideration as part of this process.

"We look forward to the next stage in the process which will include further stakeholder engagement and workshops in early October 2019.

"We hope that this process will develop new projects and partnerships which will result in new investment in Carlow Town centre."

The Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy aims to develop a detailed plan for a ‘Shared Vision’ for Carlow Town’s physical development over the next 20 years including the development of key economic development opportunities; urban spaces and amenities for enhancement; and infrastructural capacity.

Speaking about the process, Mayor of the Municipal District of Carlow, Cllr Andrea Dalton said: "This process aims to transform the social, economic and physical landscape of Carlow Town through collaborative long-term strategic planning, investment of resources and urban regeneration and we as members support this process.

"Engagement is so important in this process and I’d like to thank the people of Carlow for engaging in this process which is designed to tackle the inherent problems - physical, social and economic and identify potential strategic interventions in the project area to facilitate this regeneration."

For further information on the Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy contact Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Office (Carlow Town) on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059 912 9783.