PICTURE: Carlow site taking shape for the Ploughing - Europe's largest outdoor event
Amazing!
Ploughing site in Carlow
The Carlow site is taking shape for the Ploughing this September - Europe's largest outdoor event.
The 2019 National Ploughing Championships is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.
The panels of a 30km metal roadway are being laid ahead of the event later this year.
Fab aerial pics as the site build continues for Europe's largest outdoor event #Ploughing19!!! @farmersjournal @RTECountryWide @RTENationwide @RTERayDarcyShow @VirginMedia_One @TodayFMNews @PatKennyNT pic.twitter.com/CwxXzGggLE— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) August 23, 2019
