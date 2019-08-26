Funeral details to be announced after death of Carlow man, Pat Minnock, while abroad

Funeral details are to be announced later in the week after the death of Carlow man, Pat Minnock, while abroad.

Pat died suddenly while abroad on Saturday, August 24.

He will be deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, children Kevin, Padraic and Clare, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, Rebecca, Niamh and Daryl, grandchildren Emma, Sean and Caoimhe, siblings Breda, Eilish, Pete, Marie, Colm and Bill, in-laws, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his grandson Eoin

May he Rest in Peace.

