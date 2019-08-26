Charts show mixed bag for Electric Picnic with 'unsettled weather', says Carlow forecaster

The latest weather charts show a mixed bag for Electric Picnic 2019 with "unsettled weather" predicted, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to the www.carlowweather.com forecaster, he added: "A risk of some persistent rain Friday but it could be late Friday then a mix of showers and dry spells.

"Starting off mild Friday but getting cooler over weekend. Still subject to change this far out."

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally Hall, from August 30 to September 1 with an eclectic line up of homegrown and international acts performing across the weekend.