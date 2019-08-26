PROPERTY: Three-bed 'family home' in the heart of Carlow Town on sale for €215,000

This looks beautiful

96 Heather Hill Ave., Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

A three-bed "family home" in the heart of Carlow Town is on sale for €215,000.

The property at 96 Heather Hill Avenue is a spacious semi-detached home in one of the most popular developments in Carlow Town.

It is within walking distance to a host of schools, shops, restaurants and sporting facilities. 

The front of the property is facing the green area and has off street parking and the back garden has a side gate and raised flower beds and outside tap.

This will make a "great family home", the ad states. 

