Carlow GAA club to celebrate 100 year anniversary since it was first established with parade

O'Hanrahan's GFC will celebrate the centenary of the establishment of the club on Sunday, September 15 of 2019.

A parade will leave from the grounds of O'Hanrahan's GFC at 12pm to reach Carlow Cathedral for 12.30pm Mass.

The parade will continue to the Sports Hall in St Mary’s Academy CBS after mass where the official ceremony will take place.

All are welcome to attend and participants are encouraged to wear the club colours.