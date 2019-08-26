Calls for ideas from Carlow people who want to tackle climate change under new scheme

Calls have been made for ideas from Carlow people who want to tackle climate change under a new scheme.

Carlow TD Pat Deering, Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, has welcomed the opening of the scheme to support local environmental projects focusing on climate change and biodiversity.

Deputy Deering said: "Any school, community group or club in Carlow who wants to take a step to tackle climate change or promote biodiversity should put forward ideas before September 27 2019.

"I have been hugely impressed by the determination among both young and old, that we take the climate challenge seriously. This is a great opportunity to demonstrate locally here in Carlow what can be done."

He added: "Local, community led initiatives are crucial to delivering the ambition set out in the Climate Action Plan.

"These projects offer people a tangible, practical way to do their part to tackle the climate challenge and for residents of Carlow to feel more connected to our local community as a result."

The Community Environment Action Fund, (previously known as the Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund or LA21), funds small scale, non-profit environmental projects at local level, that make a significant difference in local communities.

Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment has chosen climate and biodiversity as the priorities for this year's Fund.

Applications are open and nearly €1m (€460,000 from the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment matched by funding from local authorities) is available to support hundreds of projects in local communities across Ireland.

Minister Bruton said: "We have a short window of opportunity. We must act now and get behind the transition to a more sustainable path for future generations.

"A wide variety of projects and schemes have been supported under the Fund in previous years including, community gardens, allotments and compost schemes, rainwater harvesting schemes, educational initiatives and environmental exhibitions.

"This year’s priority is for projects in the area of Climate and Biodiversity."

Deputy Deering added: "Groups seeking funding for eligible projects are invited to make an application to their local authority (application forms are available from the local authorities).

"Completed application forms should be returned to the relevant local authority at the latest by 5pm, 27 September 2019. Local authority contacts and further information on the Fund can be obtained from the Department’s website: www.dccae.gov.ie"