Seventeen social houses brought into use through Buy and Renew scheme in Carlow

Seventeen social houses have been brought into use through the Buy and Renew scheme in Carlow, it has been revealed.

The scheme aims to support local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) to purchase and renew housing units that require remediation and make them available for social housing use in areas of housing need.

Sinn Féin's John Brady asked the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government the number of homes brought into use via the scheme in each local authority in 2018 and to date in 2019.

Minister Eoghan Murphy provided details of the numbers of properties delivered for new social housing under the scheme and said: "While not all local authorities have utilised the Scheme to date, it should be noted that they can also acquire properties in need of remediation under their normal acquisitions programmes, the responsibility for which is largely delegated to local authorities."