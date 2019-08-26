Carlow Tourism to host its Annual Golf Classic in September with prizes worth up to €7,000

Golfers' heaven!

Carlow Tourism will host its Annual Golf Classic featuring three top quality local courses – Carlow Golf Club, Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club and Mount Wolseley Golf Resort from September 2-4.

There will be prizes worth up to €7,000.

