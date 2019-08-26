Carlow Tourism to host its Annual Golf Classic in September with prizes worth up to €7,000
Golfers' heaven!
Mount Wolseley
Carlow Tourism will host its Annual Golf Classic featuring three top quality local courses – Carlow Golf Club, Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club and Mount Wolseley Golf Resort from September 2-4.
There will be prizes worth up to €7,000.
Get your tickets now!
The @CarlowTourism County #Carlow Golf Classic takes place SEP 2nd - 4th.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) August 26, 2019
More info at https://t.co/ahtSvTFOSr#CarlowEvents @carlowppn pic.twitter.com/2dCVIQfz3A
