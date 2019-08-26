Extinction Rebellion launching in Carlow this September with a public meeting in New Oak

Extinction Rebellion is launching in Carlow this September with a public meeting.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said: "Find out how we can #ActLocal but #ThinkLocal.

"Join us for a Public Meeting on Wednesday, September 4 at 7pm, New Oak Community Centre!

"Spread the Word!

"It's time for #SystemChange not #ClimateChange!"

Extinction Rebellion is a socio-political movement with the aim of using civil disobedience and non-violent resistance to protest against climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.