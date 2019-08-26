PICTURE: Carlow team competing in World Rescue Challenge in France this September

This is the Carlow Fire and Rescue Services Extrication and Trauma team (pictured above) who will be competing in this year's World Rescue Challenge in La Rochelle, France on September 12-15.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue said the team have been training hard over the past number of weeks in variousroad traffic collision and trauma scenarios.

Bios of the team below (CREDIT: Rescue Org Ireland):

• Tech. Alan Owens, a firefighter since 2005 and a Carlow Extrication team member since 2007. Alan has competed in extrication challenges in Scotland, Spain, Wales, Germany, France, USA, England, Portugal and Romania. Alan has also competed on Carlow’s Trauma team Nationally and Internationally

• Tech. Mike Kelly, our newest extrication team member joining in 2019, a Firefighter in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow since 2015. Mike competed in the Irish National Rescue Challenge this year in Sligo, Ireland

• Tech. Andy Fisher, a firefighter since 2005, also based in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, came on to the Carlow Team in 2008 and has competed in events in Wales, Germany, France, USA, England twice, and Romania

• IC John Comerford, joined the Fire Service in 1987, Station Officer and original member of the First International team from the Irish Republic in 2006, he has competed in South Africa, Scotland, Spain, Wales, Germany, France, USA, twice in England and Romania.

• Medic Paul Curran, Driver/Fire-Fighter, joined the Carlow fire Service in 1986 and another original member of the First International team from the Irish republic in 2006, has competed in South Africa, Scotland, Wales, Germany, France, USA, twice in England, Portugal and Romania. John and Paul were originally involved in the Irish National Rescue Challenges (CUEES) of 1992 and 1993. Paul is also a member of the Carlow Trauma Team since 2008.

• Medic/Tech Dermot Scully, a firefighter since 2015. Dermot joined the Carlow extrication team in 2016 but has participated as a casualty in training for many years, Dermot has attended International events as support to the team in the USA and England and competed in National Rescue events in Ireland and Internationally in France and Romania. Dermot is also a member of the Carlow Trauma Team since 2016.