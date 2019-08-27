Twitter reaction to International Rohingya Remembrance Day held in Carlow

An International Rohingya Remembrance Day was held in Carlow on August 25.

Rohingya Action Ireland held a family-friendly day of remembrance to commemorate those members of the Rohingya community killed, attacked, displaced in Myanmar on August 25, 2017.

It was also a day of celebration to acknowledge Rohingya ethnicity and provide the opportunity to display solidarity with the Rohingya people.

Inspector Audrey Dormer and the Carlow Garda Community Policing Unit were "delighted to support their friends from Carlow's Rohingya Community as they celebrated their culture and ethnicity".

2019 also celebrates 10 years of the Rohingya Resettlement Programme in Carlow.

The Gardaí added: "Well done to everyone involved in organising this inclusive community based gathering."

Celebrating 10 years of the Rohingya community in #Carlow this weekend! Lots of events in @CarlowCollege including exhibitions from the @Carlow_CC! pic.twitter.com/hxTbLcI5JH — Fintan Phelan (@Fintan_Phelan) August 25, 2019