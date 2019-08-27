Huge parts of Carlow Town to be hit by water works and out of hours noise over three nights
Residents be advised!
File photo
Huge parts of Carlow Town are to be hit by water works for three nights with construction noise outside of normal working hours also expected.
GMC Ltd are carrying out watermain rehabilitation works in Carlow Town Centre on behalf of Irish Water and Carlow County Council.
As part of these works there will be planned watermain shut downs on the following nights this week:
Tuesday, August 27 from 11pm until 6am Wednesday morning
Wednesday, August 28 from 11pm until 6am Thursday morning
Thursday, August 29 from 11pm until 6am Friday morning (provisional notification in case works go on longer than planned)
Areas affected will include:
Dublin Street
Tullow Street
College Street
Dublin Road
Oak Park Road
Court Place
Kennedy Ave
Kennedy Street
Bridewell Lane
Centaur Street
Athy Road
Bestfield
Strawhall Industrial Estate
St. Josephs Road
Railway Road
Montgomery Street
Barrack Street
Little Barrack Street
and all housing estates on the above roads.
Also as part of these works, construction activity will be taking place in Court Place in Carlow Town, and construction noise can be expected outside of normal working hours.
Carlow County Council and Irish Water apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these necessary works.
