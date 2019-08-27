EVENT: A 'Big Red Bus' will roll into Carlow Town on September 11 and here's why

Thrombosis Ireland, the HSE and Healthy Ireland are coming into Carlow in a "Stop The Clot" Big Red Bus on September 11.

The bus will be parked from 9am-1pm in the Town Hall Car Park.

All are welcome to come and learn about blood clots and how to prevent them.

Organisers said: "We will have healthy eating talks, Learn about Blood Clot Talks and free exercise classes.

"All the information and expertise you need will be on board the Big Red Bus. You never know what celebrity might turn up or what prize you might win. It is a free event and everyone is welcome."