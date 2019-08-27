Two Carlow schools receive almost €70,000 for pedestrian crossing and soft play area

'Good news for two Carlow Schools', says Carlow TD Pat Deering after CLÁR funding announced by the Government will support Safety Measures and Play Areas for schools in the Dolmen County.

The following Carlow projects will receive funding:

St Michael’s NS & Newtown Hall - €50,000.00 – Footpath with lighting between school and hall. Fence and ditch to be knocked. Pedestrian Crossing.

St. Brendan’s NS, Drommond - €18,550.00 – Soft play area