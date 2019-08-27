'A cool start to September?' asks Carlow forecaster as weather charts predict a cold snap
Oh no!
Weather charts for September 1 (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)
"A cool start to September?" asks Carlow weatherman Alan O'Reilly after he looked at the latest weather charts which are predicting a cold snap.
According to the www.carlowweather.com forecaster, he said: "Certainly looking that way based on latest ECMWF and GFS charts with a Northerly feed of cool air. Good time to think about getting the chimney swept!"
A cool start to September?— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 26, 2019
Certainly looking that way based on latest ECMWF and GFS charts with a Northerly feed of cool air. Good time to think about getting the chimney swept! @DubFireBrigade pic.twitter.com/KhlSsqPfpY
