'A cool start to September?' asks Carlow forecaster as weather charts predict a cold snap

Weather charts for September 1 (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)

"A cool start to September?" asks Carlow weatherman Alan O'Reilly after he looked at the latest weather charts which are predicting a cold snap. 

According to the www.carlowweather.com forecaster, he said: "Certainly looking that way based on latest ECMWF and GFS charts with a Northerly feed of cool air. Good time to think about getting the chimney swept!"