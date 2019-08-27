Free 'Bat Walk' to take place in Hanover Park as part of biodiversity works in Carlow

File photo

A free "Bat Walk" is to take place in Hanover Park at 7.30pm on September 5 as part of biodiversity works in Carlow.

You need to book your place. 

For more information, see below: 