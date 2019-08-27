Free 'Bat Walk' to take place in Hanover Park as part of biodiversity works in Carlow
A free "Bat Walk" is to take place in Hanover Park at 7.30pm on September 5 as part of biodiversity works in Carlow.
As part of the current #Biodiversity works being carried out by the #Green Group of Carlow Town Development Forum, a FREE Bat walk will take place on Wed 5 Sep in Hanover Park at 7.30pm. Booking https://t.co/pZEObqA5Am#biodiversity #wildlife #bats @LasIreland @ScottCawleyEcol pic.twitter.com/3PkY8Ugv9z— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) August 26, 2019
