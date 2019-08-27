Revealed: Around 65 acres of agricultural land in Carlow to go on sale by public auction

Around 65 acres of agricultural land in Carlow is to go on sale by public auction on Wednesday, September 25 at 3pm in the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge.

The high quality grass land is offered for sale in four lots sited just off the Kilkenny/Carlow road close to the Royal Oak, in a very accessible location.

Lot 1: Circa 11.5 acres roadside field in grass with a disused quarry.

Lot 2: Circa 16 acres quality lands with a derelict two storey farm residence and outbuildings which may suggest potential to develop.

Lot 3: Circa 31 acres high quality grass lands in 4 division suitable for any agricultural use.

Lot 4: Circa 7 acres in grassland, (accessed via a right of way).

To view the full ad, click here.