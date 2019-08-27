HSE tenders contract for taxi service for patients at Carlow/Kilkenny hospital

Bidders have until September 27 to make their application

The HSE has tendered a contract for a taxi/Hackney service for non-emergency patients at Carlow/Kilkenny hospital, St Luke's. 

The health service are looking for "suitable suppliers to submit a tender for the provision of a taxi/Hackney service for non-emergency patient/client/service user/other transport for St Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny".

The services would include: taxi services; special-purpose road passenger-transport services; hire of passenger transport vehicles with driver and hire of passenger cars with driver.

Bidders have until September 27 to make their application.