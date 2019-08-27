Senator 'concerned about the lack of single wheelchair parking spaces' in Carlow

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor is "concerned about the lack of single wheelchair parking spaces" in Carlow.

In a post on Facebook, she said: "I am really concerned about the lack of single wheelchair parking spaces locally and have written a letter to Carlow County Council regarding the matter.

"We need to make our streets and local businesses more accessible for our residents living with disability.

"My colleague Senator John Dolan did an incredible amount of research on disability last year."

She added: "Carlow has a population of 56,932 and 8,237 of those living in Carlow are living with at least one disability.

"That's 14% and it is important that they be able to move about our town as freely as possible. We have got to address parking on footpaths blocking access, we have got to address those using spaces designated for older persons, those with disability, those with limiting life situations and those with small children and babies.

"We cannot have a town for everyone if everyone cannot have equal access."