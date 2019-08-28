Funeral details announced after death of Carlow man, Pat Minnock, while abroad

Funeral details have been announced after the death of Carlow man, Pat Minnock, while abroad.

Pat died suddenly while abroad on Saturday, August 24.

He will be deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, children Kevin, Padraic and Clare, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, Rebecca, Niamh and Daryl, grandchildren Emma, Sean and Caoimhe, siblings Breda, Eilish, Pete, Marie, Colm and Bill, in-laws, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his grandson Eoin

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (1 The Crescent, Castle Oaks, Eircode R93 X5Y2) on Saturday (August 31) from 2pm to 8pm and again on Sunday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday (September 2) at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

House private at all other times, please.