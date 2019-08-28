JOBS BOOST: Over 11,000 jobs created since 2016 in South East region, says Carlow TD

11,600 jobs have been created in the South East region since 2016, Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering, has said.

The latest Labour Force Survey published by the Central Statistics Office shows that there are 2.3 million people at work in Ireland today.

Deputy Pat Deering said: "The new figures show that there are now over 186,000 people at work in the region. This is a 7% increase since 2016 or 11,600 jobs.

"The latest data shows that there are more than 45,000 more people at work since this time last year, with 850 jobs being created a week.

"There are 2.3 million people a week at work – surpassing the peak of 2007 by 47,800 jobs.

"The unemployment rate has dropped to 5.2%."

Deputy Deering added: "The jobs recovery has been regionally balanced – with 136,000 new jobs created outside of Dublin since the beginning of 2016. This accounts for over 6 out of every 10 new jobs.

"There is no room for complacency about the progress we have made.

"This is why the Fine Gael-led Government has developed Future Jobs Ireland, a whole-of Government plan to secure Ireland’s economic success.

"The strategy is about responding to the changing world of work ensuring that our economy is future-proofed."