Volunteers wanted to set up support group in Carlow for families dealing with Aspergers

Volunteers are wanted to set up a monthly support group in Carlow for families dealing with Aspergers.

There are plans to establish a committee with an interest in the establishment and the running of a monthly support group for people with Aspergers, their families and professionals.

The meeting would support people living in all areas, including: Carlow; Laois; Kilkenny; Kildare; Wicklow and Wexford.

An open evening will be held in Carlow Town in September by Aspire Aspergers Syndrome Association of Ireland.

Please call 087 112 7804 for more information and to arrange the first committee meeting.