Company applies for planning for the construction of an industrial unit in Tullow
Planning lodged
File photo
A company has applied for planning for the construction of an industrial unit in Tullow.
Woodlawn Developments has made the application for the construction of an industrial unit, connection to existing site services and all associated and ancillary development works at Tullow Industrial Park.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on October 20.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on