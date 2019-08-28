APPEAL: Gardaí investigating incident after radio was taken from a car in Carlow Town
Did you see anything?
Gardaí have carried out a series of raids on premises across Co Longford as part on an ongoing investigation into rural burglaries
Gardaí received a report of a theft from a car on Tullow Road Carlow on Thursday, August 22.
The radio was taken from the car, a 98D blue Opel Astra.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on