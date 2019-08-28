APPEAL: Gardaí investigating incident after radio was taken from a car in Carlow Town

Gardaí received a report of a theft from a car on Tullow Road Carlow on Thursday, August 22.

The radio was taken from the car, a 98D blue Opel Astra.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.