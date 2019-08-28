Hairology in Carlow wins Hair Salon of the Year in South Leinster for second year in a row

Hairology, Carlow has been crowned Hair Salon of the Year in South Leinster for the second year in a row at the national Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

The black tie ceremony took place on August 25 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin.

The awards are now in their fifth year and the most coveted event in the Irish beauty calendar. They celebrate the talented and artistic professionals who create timeless beauty and empower their clients on some of the most important days of their lives.

Finalists from across Ireland were selected and voted for by the public.

The salon's owner, Linda Kelly-Fennell, said: "It’s absolutely phenomenal for our little salon on Dublin Street.

"I am so incredibly proud of this amazing achievement. It is a true testament to the passion and love that Amy, Bríd, Kate and I have for our craft and to receive this recognition is a dream come true for us all!

"The girls work so hard day in and day out and deserve this so much, the salon wouldn’t be where it is today without them and without our amazing clients who support us."