Gardaí seize over €2,000 worth of cocaine after planned search of a house in Carlow

Gardaí have seized over €2,000 worth of cocaine after a planned search of a house in Carlow.

The seizure took place on Tyndall Avenue in Leighlinbridge on August 27 in the afternoon and a quantity of cocaine was seized with a street value of €2,200 along with a small quantity of cannabis.

The operation was carried out by the Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda Detective Unit and the Dogs Unit.

Two males aged 22 and 24 were questioned in relation to the seizure.

The drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.