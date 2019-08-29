Carlow calls for ideas on the future development of outdoor activities in the county

Carlow is to have its first Outdoor Recreation Strategy which will guide the development of the Carlow outdoors.

The strategy is being developed by outdoor expert Humphrey Murphy commissioned by Carlow County Council in collaboration with County Carlow Sports Partnership, Carlow Tourism, Institute of Technology Carlow, Coillte, Carlow County Development Partnership, Kilkenny Leader Partnership and Carlow Local Community Development Committee.

The purpose of the strategy is to develop and enhance activities for all including existing recreation experiences and facilities and propose an approach to the development of infrastructure to enhance the outdoor recreationalist user experience and is supported under Ireland 2040 Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

Speaking about the strategy, Kathleen Holohan chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: "We are delighted to be able to work in collaboration with our partners in the development of this strategy which will provide a blueprint for the future development of the Carlow Outdoors and would encourage all to engage in the consultation process during September.

"We went to hear your views as we see the county's outdoor and recreational attractions as important assets to be appreciated by all."

Welcoming the development of the strategy, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr John Pender, said: "I welcome the development of this strategy which will assist us to focus on the vision for Carlow and pitch for investment in the outdoor experience in Carlow.

"I look forward to hearing the views of the people of Carlow, our tourists, and clubs and societies in respect of the outdoors and its potential."

The following public sessions have been organised to hear your views:

Thursday 5th September 7pm

Borris

General Public, outdoor recreation participants and clubs.

Friday 6th September 2pm

Myshall/Bunclody

Outdoor recreation providers, commercial sector and tourism interests.

Friday 6th September 7pm

Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow

General Public, outdoor recreation participants and clubs.

Saturday 7th September 10am to 1pm

Carlow Town Park

General Public, outdoor recreation participants and clubs.

Saturday 7th September 14:00 to 17:00

Bagenalstown

General Public, outdoor recreation participants and clubs.

For those who can’t attend the session an online survey version is available for different groups and individuals which will open until September 27 2019 so people can express their views:

Club representatives: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DNDP2CX

Non Carlow residents survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DXWHLHQ

Carlow Residents survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CDKW8GZ

Speaking about the importance of the outdoors , Martha Jane Duggan from County Carlow Sports Partnership said: "It is essential we make the best use of our existing outdoor recreation places and, where necessary, provide new places to enjoy the outdoors for the people who live here and for those who visit each year.

"For residents the opportunity to enjoy and engage in the outdoors makes Carlow an attractive place to live and work. Participation in outdoor recreation activities is growing internationally and the benefits of outdoor active leisure are well documented.

"Participation in outdoor activities improves mental and physical health, increases social interaction and builds stronger communities.

"This strategy will providesa coordinated approach that will ensure better planning for the development of inclusive services and infrastructure and lead to more efficient long-term management of existing outdoor recreation activities, programs, events and infrastructure."

For further information contact the Local Enterprise Office on 059-9129783 or call e-mail enterprise@carlowcoco.ie