Gardaí - with help from the Dogs Unit - seize €2,600 worth of cannabis at house in Carlow

Gardaí - with help from the Dogs Unit - have seized €2,600 worth of cannabis at a house in Carlow.

The seizure was made as part of a planned search of a house under warrant at Fairview in Borris on August 27.

The search was carried out by the Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit accompanied by the Detective Unit, Burglary Response Unit and the Dogs Unit.

A quantity of cannabis with a street value of €2,600 was recovered along with other drug paraphernalia.

One male, 27, was arrested and detained at Carlow Garda Station in connection with the seizure.