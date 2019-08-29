Planning application re-lodged to change premises from public house to three apartments

A planning application has been re-lodged to change the use of a premises from a public house to three apartments.

The address of the development is No. 44 and No. 17, Castle Hill, Carlow Town, and the applicants are James, Michael, Thomas Ryan and Ryan Building Contractors.

The proposed development is for a change-of-use from Assembly and Recreation (public house) and shop unit, to three residential apartments on the ground floor of the building.

It includes the demolition of storage shed, demolition and extension to part of footprint of building, re-arrangement of internal walls, alterations to window and door openings including front facade, replacement of windows and doors.

As well as the removal of decorative timber surrounds and signage at front facade, proposed car park and public amenity space to rear, proposed public amenity space from existing apartment on first floor on top of existing flat roof facing Mill Lane, including changing window in corridor to double door as entrance to public amenity space, screened balustrade on outside perimeter and all associated site works

A decision is due by the local authority on October 20.