PICTURE: New car park 'finally opened' at Bennekerry delivering an extra 30 car spaces

CREDIT: Cllr Fergal Browne

Fine Gael's Cllr Fergal Browne has welcomed the news that the new car park is "finally opened at Bennekerry".

Speaking to Carlow Live, he said: "These extra 30 car park spaces will make the area safer now that Bennekerry NS is re-opened and also will be of benefit for any events held in Bennekerry Church."

Cllr Browne is urging people to use the car park and to park in a considerate manner.

He said he is also committed to reviewing the use of the car park and will argue for associated works such as new footpaths and signage in the forthcoming Council budget talks. 