'Faulty Towers the Dining Experience' - which includes three course meal - coming to Carlow

With sellout shows all over the country, the "Faulty Towers The Dining Experience" is guaranteed to keep you laughing all the through to dessert.

With the best gags, it'll be a dining experience to remember.

Shows will be performed on December 5 and 12 with tickets at €49 - which includes a three course meal - at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow.

First produced over 20 years ago in Australia, this globetrotting show has sold out in places like Edinburgh Fringe and Sydney Opera House.

Chaos greets audiences as soon as they walk through the door. In this fully immersive experience, the audience become diners in the infamous "Faulty" restaurant, served a meal by Basil, Sybil and Manuel.

Expect lashings of laughter, huge bowls full of spontaneity and as much participation as individual audience members want.

And with 70% of the show improvised, no two performances are ever the same.

This is the perfect Christmas night out for friends, family, or work mates.

Book your tickets through the VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art and The George Bernard Shaw Theatre.