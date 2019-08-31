Council meeting with landowners in Carlow over National road fencing replacement scheme

Carlow County Council is meeting with landowners in Carlow over the National road fencing retrofit scheme.

The inspections of the National road network were completed in 2018, identifying specific areas needing attention.

The Municipal District engineers are currently meeting the respective landowners to progress the projects in Carlow.

In tandem, tender documents have been developed and advertised to undertake the fencing replacement element of the project in compliance with the funding authorities' requirements.

It is envisaged that the Municipal District will undertake the traffic management and site clearance elements.