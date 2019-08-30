'This is disgusting,' large amount of rubbish dumped during incident on Mount Leinster

"This is disgraceful," said Cllr Andy Gladney after he received reports of a large amount of rubbish being dumped at the Corrabut Gap on Mount Leinster.

He photographed the fly-tipping incident after he received a report from a member of the public.

Cllr Gladney said: "I have reported it to the environmental officer and they are removing the rubbish. This behaviour is just really disgusting, I’d urge people who witness this type of careless and deplorable behaviour to report them."