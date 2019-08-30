New stand-up lawnmower for Tullow 'to keep grass in public areas in tip-top condition'

Excellent!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Develop Tullow Association Ltd

A new stand-up lawnmower for Tullow has been delivered "to keep grass in public areas in tip-top condition". 

Read also: UPDATE: New road surface put down by Carlow's local authority in Tullow estate

In statement, the Develop Tullow Association Tidy Towns group said it is "delighted to take delivery of and receive training in the use of a new Wright Stander 1 stand-up lawnmower".

They added: "The purchase of the new lawnmower was made possible by a grant from the Town and Village Renewal Fund 2019 and was procured by Carlow County Council. Thanks to Ciaran Brennan for the training.

"Once we have purchased a trailer to move the lawnmower around town and got used how it works, we can get back to keeping grass in public areas in tip-top condition."