New stand-up lawnmower for Tullow 'to keep grass in public areas in tip-top condition'
Excellent!
CREDIT: Develop Tullow Association Ltd
A new stand-up lawnmower for Tullow has been delivered "to keep grass in public areas in tip-top condition".
In statement, the Develop Tullow Association Tidy Towns group said it is "delighted to take delivery of and receive training in the use of a new Wright Stander 1 stand-up lawnmower".
They added: "The purchase of the new lawnmower was made possible by a grant from the Town and Village Renewal Fund 2019 and was procured by Carlow County Council. Thanks to Ciaran Brennan for the training.
"Once we have purchased a trailer to move the lawnmower around town and got used how it works, we can get back to keeping grass in public areas in tip-top condition."
