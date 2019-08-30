New stand-up lawnmower for Tullow 'to keep grass in public areas in tip-top condition'

A new stand-up lawnmower for Tullow has been delivered "to keep grass in public areas in tip-top condition".

In statement, the Develop Tullow Association Tidy Towns group said it is "delighted to take delivery of and receive training in the use of a new Wright Stander 1 stand-up lawnmower".

They added: "The purchase of the new lawnmower was made possible by a grant from the Town and Village Renewal Fund 2019 and was procured by Carlow County Council. Thanks to Ciaran Brennan for the training.

"Once we have purchased a trailer to move the lawnmower around town and got used how it works, we can get back to keeping grass in public areas in tip-top condition."