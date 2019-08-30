EVENT: Carlow Town gym énergie Fitness to celebrate its first birthday with a live DJ

Energie Fitness in Carlow Shopping Centre off Kennedy Avenue

Carlow Town gym énergie Fitness is to celebrate its first birthday with a live DJ.

The first birthday of the gym on Kennedy Avenue is on this Saturday, August 31.

The gym owners - who are from Carlow - wish to thank their "dedicated members, local businesses and the Carlow community for all their support in last 12 months".

Everyone is welcome on Saturday and there are exclusive birthday offers as well as a live DJ, competitions, refreshments and nibbles.

There will also be sampling from Fulfil, Nutramino and Avonmore Protein Milk.