Planning granted for massive TK Maxx and Homesense development in Carlow

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a massive TK Maxx and Homesense development in Carlow.

Thomas Thompson Holdings Ltd applied for planning for a retail development comprising one retail comparison unit to be partially subdivided to serve two retail comparison concessions.

Thompsons have signed a contract to build the 40,000sq ft store beside KFC in the Carlow Retail Park.

Permission was also sought for a mezzanine level within the unit and associated elevational signage, utilisation of existing entrance to the retail park and extension of the existing entrance road to serve rear service yard containing delivery area and open plant areas.

The application also includes minor demolition/removal of part of the existing wall onto Hanover Road and the provision of one new pedestrian access, reconfiguration and utilisation of existing car parking to serve the proposed development with the provision of additional disabled and parent and child parking, bicycle parking, landscaping and all ancillary site and engineering works necessary to facilitate the development.

"This will be a major retail boost to Carlow and shows confidence in Carlow retailing," Thompsons said previously.

"These stores will offer new retail products to Carlow consumers and will increase the variety of retail offering to Carlow and the surrounding catchment area," they added.

It is hoped that the store will be open in late 2020.

Carlow County Council attached 26 conditions to their decision.