Vacant retail unit on Shamrock Square goes 'sale agreed' with planning lodged for funeral home

A 4,467 sq.feet vacant property located at the Shamrock Square Junction has gone "sale agreed" with a planning notice now posted on the property for a funeral home.

The premises is a two storey retail unit with offices and storage areas.

The asking price was €350,000 but it is not known what was paid for the property.

See the planning notice below:

The property is comprised of a large retail area with dual aspect frontage, storage area to the rear with loading bay access, measuring 337 sqm/ 3637 sq ft.

On the first floor, the unit is divided into staff toilets, two offices overlooking Tullow Street, and storage area to the rear of the property overlooking the yard measuring 78 sqm/ 843 sq ft.

The premises has the added benefit of a large yard with a useable area measuring 284 sqm/ 3056 sq ft. The overall area of the yard is 315 sq m/3390 sq ft. However, there is an ESB substation located in the corner of the yard.

For more information, click here.