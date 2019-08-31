UPDATED: Litter of newborn pups brought to shelter after being found in a ditch in Carlow

A litter of newborn pups have been brought to the Carlow/Kilkenny Dog Shelter after being found in a ditch in Carlow.

In a post on Facebook, the shelter said: "Seven tiny pups only days old. They were cold and hungry, crying for their mother.

"A huge thank you to Protecting Pound Dogs Rescue who quickly came to collect them, the second abandoned litter they have taken from us since the end of June."