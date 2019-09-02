Carlow's Eamonn Tracey wins silver at the World Ploughing Competition over the weekend
Irish contingency competed in Minnesota, USA on August 30 and 31
Heading to the World Ploughing Championships 2019: current World Champion Eamonn Tracey from Co Carlow and Co Wexford’s, John Whelan
Carlow's Eamonn Tracey has won silver at the the World Ploughing Contest in Minnesota, USA on August 30 and 31.
The Irish team (above) was made up of former World Champion, Eamonn Tracey from Carlow; Wexford’s John Whelan, Coach Matthew Simms from Donegal and Judge DJ McHugh from Laois.
Eamonn Tracey could not manage to retain his overall Gold from last year but held on to his title of one of the best ploughmen in the world.
He was also awarded a Gold medal in the Conventional Grassland Category.
Huge Congrats to the Irish Ploughing Team with a terrific result @World_Ploughing Contest in the #USA as both Eamonn Tracey from Carlow & John Whelan from Wexford secured Silver wins #IrishPride @farmersjournal @AgrilandIreland @rtenews @VirginMediaNews @kclr96fm @SouthEastRadio pic.twitter.com/KTIY99hjwN— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 1, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on