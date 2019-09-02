Carlow's Eamonn Tracey wins silver at the World Ploughing Competition over the weekend

Carlow's Eamonn Tracey has won silver at the the World Ploughing Contest in Minnesota, USA on August 30 and 31.

The Irish team (above) was made up of former World Champion, Eamonn Tracey from Carlow; Wexford’s John Whelan, Coach Matthew Simms from Donegal and Judge DJ McHugh from Laois.

Eamonn Tracey could not manage to retain his overall Gold from last year but held on to his title of one of the best ploughmen in the world.

He was also awarded a Gold medal in the Conventional Grassland Category.