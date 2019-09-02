Carlow County Council urge motorists to respect school wardens and 'wait patiently'

Carlow County Council have urged motorists to respect school wardens and "wait patiently".

Schools have re-opened after the summer holidays and the local authority have warned that taffic volumes will pick up and journeys will take longer .

The Council has called on all motorists to take extra care in the area of School Warden Crossings.

"Wardens do an important job helping thousands of children get to and from school safely in Hacketstown, Tullow, Ballon, Carlow, Leighlinbridge and Muinebheag," said John McDarby, Carlow Road Safety Officer.

"Please stop when a school warden requests you to stop and wait patiently while children cross," he appealed.

Other helpful suggestions for motorists on the school run include:

Make sure every child is in the right seat which is fit for purpose and correctly secured.

Leave enough time. Setting off for school can be a frustrating and rushed experience. Be sure to allow yourself enough time to get ready in the morning.

It’s not a race – so slow down

Start them while they’re young. Teach your children about road safety so they know how to behave around moving traffic. Setting a good example while in the driving seat will stay with them in preparation for when they learn to drive.

Set Down and Parking in a safe place and walking the last few metres will not just help with congestion; it will also allow you to teach children the right way to cross a road, looking right and left then right again. Teaching children to use the road sensibly will save lives.

Be vigilant around schools as there’s likely to be children getting out of cars or walking to school