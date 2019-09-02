Father of three who died following road traffic accident in Carlow has been named

A man who died following a road traffic accident in Carlow has been named as Thomas (Tom) Dunne from Ballypreacus, Bunclody, Wexford.

The father of three was beloved husband of Margaret (Mag) and loving father of Jamie, Mairead and Aisling. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Ann, Larry, Mick, Bridget, Statsia, Kathy, Mary, Patricia, Lizzie, Sue, Pat, John and Jimmy.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal traffic collision on Saturday.

At approximately 3:30pm Gardaí along with units from Carlow Fire Services and National Ambulance Service attended at the scene of a single vehicle collision involving a van on the southbound carriageway of the M9 motorway at Junction 5 (Carlow).

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was treated at the scene. He was removed by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead. It’s understood the van left the motorway and struck a speed barrier.

Garda forensic collision examined the crash site and the local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.